Makarand Deshpande happy to reunite with Bhatts

Film and theatre Makarand is happy to work with the Bhatt family for " 2", in which he plays a Godman.

Makarand was interacting with the media at the launch of Mukkti Cultural Hub, initiated by Smita Thackeray here on Sunday.

Talking about his role in " 2", Makarand said: "I am playing the character of a Godman in the film. Mukesh Bhatt always used to tell me that I am their lucky mascot, but I don't know what happened that they didn't cast me in their in past few years.

"I think Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) saab is one of the few individuals with whom you connect easily and you can't afford to lose him from your life. I can't reveal much about my character in the film but I can say that it's a very exciting role."

" 2" is directed by and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh The film will also star Mahesh Bhatt's daughter

Asked what he feels about her talent, Makarand said: "I don't think I have any right to comment on the acting capabilities of any but I can say that she has an incredible capacity to hold the screen with the close-ups or with the long shots, when she dances or when she doesn't dance, when she is quite or when she speaks. I think she is an excellent and evolving "

On Mukkti Cultural Hub, Makarand said: "I think it's an amazing initiative because I am a theatre artiste. I think we needed more theatres like Prithvi Theatre, so now this new theatre has added to that list."

