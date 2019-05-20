Sophie Turner pens an ode to her 'GoT' character

As "Game of Thrones", one of the most popular fantasy series, has finally concluded after its eighth season, Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with the role of in the show, bid an emotional goodbye to her character on

"Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me kind and patience to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on... At 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you have taught me," Sophie wrote on

She also thanked her co-stars and makers for "giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for".

Created by and D..B Weiss, "Game of Thrones", which is based on George R.R. Martin's novels, hit the TV screens in 2011.

The show, full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares, became a global phenomenon in its decade long journey.

Recalling her show's memories, Sophie uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors from the sets, along with the post.

In the images, she is seen posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, and among others.

In India, the final episode will stream on Hotstar Premium on Monday, while it will air on Star World on Tuesday.

--IANS

sim/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)