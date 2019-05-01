Malaika flaunts 'love' for Arjun?

Malaika Arora's gym outfit spelt out 'love'.

Malaika was photographed outside a yoga studio. Her sparkling white t-shirt had 'Love' scribbled across, and it seems like a cryptic message for

She completed her look with black yoga pants and black sneakers. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie "Pataakha". Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, "Panipat".

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)