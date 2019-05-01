Oprah reveals one relatable thing Prince Harry does

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, who has teamed up with on a docuseries about mental health, has revealed one thing that the royal does that's relatable.

On her partnership with the Duke of Sussex, she told eonline.com: "We're excited to be exploring it together. He's a true partner."

Being a "true partner" means communicating on a regular basis and it turns out that is happy to oblige.

When asked if is a decent communicator and hits "reply" on his royal email account, Oprah said: "Yes, he does answer emails."

The media mogul gave a few details about what their email correspondence usually includes.

"Every week we do update letting him know where we are, directors we've spoken to, how many people we're planning on bringing on board and what we're thinking of naming it," she explained.

She continued: "He weighs in. He always has something to say about everything."

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)