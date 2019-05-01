Aamir enjoys sugarcane juice at dhaba with wife Kiran

Superstar and his wife Rao were seen binging on bhel- and sugarcane juice to beat the summer heat at a roadside

Aamir, who has joined hands with to fight drought in rural Maharashtra, is making the most of his trips to the interiors of the state to spread awareness and was in Zhawadarjun village.

The 54-year-old took to his account to share a sneak-peek of his date with his wife. In the image, the two are looking at each other as they enjoy a glass full of sugarcane juice.

He captioned the image: "At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice (sugarcane juice) on the way there."

The images, which have received over 96,000 likes in just five hours, were flooded with compliments from fans.

Aamir and are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in

--IANS

dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)