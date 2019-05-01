GoT stars help grant 88-year-old's last wish

The "Game of Thrones" stars are coming together to fulfil an 88-year-old's last wish.

Over the weekend, expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" and meet one of the stars.

So, in an act of kindness, the providers at in Providence, went to great lengths to make her dream come true.

"HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a for told eonline.com.

"It was truly remarkable!"

Among the 10 stars who sent warm wishes were Miltos Yerolemou a.k.a. Syrio Forel, who played the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train in season 1. Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also got in on the action. "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle," Cunningham wished. "Take care."

