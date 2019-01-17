Malaysia Masters: Saina, Srikanth in quarters, Kashyap bows out

London Olympic bronze medallist Nehwal and registered victories in their single's matches to advance to the quarter-finals of the Masters here on Thursday.

In a 39 minute affair, Saina, seeded seventh, outclassed Hong Kong's Pui Yin Yip 21-14, 21-16 in her second round encounter.

will now take on second seed Japan's

On the other hand, Srikanth, also seeded seventh, took 65 minutes to edge past Wong Wing Ki Vincent 23-21, 8-21, 21-18 and maintain his unbeaten run.

Srikanth will now face fourth seed of in the last-eight stage of the tournament.

However, there was bad news for from the women's doubles as the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy went down to Indonesia's Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki 18-21, 17-21 in the second round.

Also, former champion Parapulli Kashyap bowed out of the tournament after a 17-21, 23-25 loss to of

