Nehwal, Srikanth make winning start to Malaysia Masters

Indian shuttlers Nehwal and Srikanth made a winning start to their campaign at the ongoing Masters on Wednesday.

While Nehwal defeated of Hong Kong 14-21, 21-18, 21-18 to move into the second round of the women's singles event, Srikanth eases past Honk Kong's Long 21-17, 21-11 to advance further in the men's singles event of the tournament.

Nehwal looked tentative in the initial stage of the match but soon made a comeback with a resilient attitude. Having lost the opening margin of seven points, the shuttler gave an impressive performance in the consecutive games to move further in the competition.

For Srikanth, the battle was comparatively easy as he registered a dominating straight sets victory over his Hong Kong counterpart. Without showing any signs of weakness, the world number eight maintained a firm grip on the match from start to end.

Another Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also made it to the second round of the Masters after defeating Rasmus Gemke of 19-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an exciting contest.

In mixed-doubles event, Indian pair of Pranaav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy defeated Dutch duo of and 21-19, 21-17 to move into the second round of the competition.

