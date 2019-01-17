Saina, Srikanth enter quarters of Malaysia Masters

Top Indian shuttlers Nehwal and Srikanth produced yet another fine display to progress to the quarterfinal of the Masters here on Thursday.

Saina, seeded seventh, took 39 minutes to tame Hong Kong's Pui Yin Yip 21-14 21-16 in her second round women's singles encounter.

The London bronze medallist will play second seed and 2017 world champion of in the last-eight stage of the first Super 500 tournament of the year on Friday.

World no. 9 holds an 8-4 overall head-to-head record against Okuhara, which includes back-to-back wins over the current world no.2 in the last two tournaments -- last year's Demark Open and

In men's singles, Srikanth continued his unbeaten run with a hard-fought 23-21 8-21 21-18 win over Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent to set up a fight with fourth seeded Korean

The seventh seeded Indian, who had a title-less run last season, has a 4-5 head-to-head count against the Korean world no 5.

Former champion Parapulli Kashyap, however, bowed out of the tournament after his fight ended with a 17-21 23-25 loss to of

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also suffered a 18-21 17-21 loss to Indonesian combination of Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki

