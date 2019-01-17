Raonic inches past Wawrinka to win 4-hour Australian Open battle

Canadas ousted Switzerlands in an epic four-hour clash at on Thursday to advance to the third round.

The 16th-seeded Raonic beat winner Wawrinka 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 7-6(11), 7-6(5) at the during a match that was moved indoors in the third set due to rain, reports news.

The Canadian hit 84 winners to Wawrinka's 66 in what was possibly the tightest game of the tournament so far, with the indoor court suiting Raonic who in the end pushed ahead for the win.

"It feels like four hours passed in 15 minutes. The heat of the battle, the adrenaline takes over," Raonic said after the match.

"Four tiebreaks - it could have gone either way. I'm happy I could play well and enjoy this atmosphere as well. I'm thankful it was indoors, so thank you for raining," he added.

The Canadian will play Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Saturday in the round of 32 after the world No. 55 ousted South Korea's

