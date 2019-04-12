Won't change stand on Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

-
Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Friday that use of force will not make the separatist leadership change its stand on Jammu and Kashmir.
Delivering the Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city, Mirwaiz Umar said: "Our stand is based on truth. We will not change it because of the use of force as our stand is based on the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The leadership of India, Pakistan and Kashmir have to resolve the issue," he added.
"Elections will continue to be held and governments will come and go, but the Kashmir issue will remain there till it is resolved," Mirwaiz Umar said.
The separatists regard Jammu and Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India, as a disputed territory and say the issue will have to be resolved by New Delhi and Islamabad along with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Mirwaiz Umar returned on Thursday to the Kashmir Valley from New Delhi where he was questioned for three days by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case.
