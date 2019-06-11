Mamata asks industrialists to act as state ambassadors

Alleging that a section of people has been trying to defame West Bengal, on Tuesday urged industrialists to act as of the state to inform the people of other states about development that has been taking place.

She pointed out that defaming the state is "political propaganda."

"Whenever you go to other states, please tell something good about Bengal. You know how much it has changed in the last few years... how hotels like this are coming up, how investment is happening here -- if state is not peaceful," she said.

Her remarks came at the inauguration of ITC Royal Bengal, the group's latest here.

The CM also pointed out that had the hotels here had less occupancy, they would not have entered into new ventures. "I know some people are trying to defame Bengal by saying it is not peaceful. Politically, one can say this. The state is peaceful and better than many others. Anybody can go anywhere in our state... there is no problem," she said.

Banerjee also said that a lot of investment has been happening in areas of leather, IT and MSME.

