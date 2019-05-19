Exit polls gossip, don't trust them: Mamata

Dubbing exit polls as "gossip", Chief Minister and TMC supremo on Sunday said she doesn't trust such surveys, as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections with varying numbers, as the seven-phase democratic exercise ended Sunday.

"I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," said in a tweet.

In West Bengal, some of the exit polls suggested the TMC getting 24 seats, the BJP bagging 16, the two seats and the Left Front drawing a blank.

Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA.

Nearly 61 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote on Sunday in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha election held in 59 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.

