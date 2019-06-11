US Justice Department to turn over Mueller report evidence

The US House Judiciary Committee's has said that a deal was reached between his panel and the Justice Department to turn over the underlying evidence of the report, avoiding a scheduled contempt vote for now.

House said in a statement on Monday that he will "hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now" as the Justice Department pledged cooperation.

Nadler said all lawmakers on the House will soon start reviewing the newly-transferred documents, reported.

The deal signalled a win for House Democrats against the Justice Department, which previously refused Nadler's request for the evidence, prompting the to hold in contempt of over his refusal to provide a full version of the

The full was scheduled to hold a contempt vote on Tuesday, before the Justice Department agreed to turn over the evidence.

According to Nadler's statement, the evidence would include "interview notes, firsthand accounts of misconduct and other critical evidence" collected by Mueller in his probe into collusion and obstruction of justice allegations against the Donald Trump campaign and administration.

The battle between House Democrats and the Justice Department began in late March, when finished the investigation. The two sides gave contradicting interpretations on whether the report proved that the obstructed justice.

On a separate issue, the Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to vote on Wednesday to determine whether to hold Barr and in contempt for defying congressional subpoenas regarding a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

--IANS

soni/bg

