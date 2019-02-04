Man arrested for vulgar tweet against Priyanka

A man was arrested in Bihar's district for posting a vulgar tweet against Gandhi, police said on Monday.

Yogi was arrested following a complaint filed to the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit by

"We were directed to take action against Nath," town Station House Officer said. Nath is a resident of Vinodpur.

--IANS

ik/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)