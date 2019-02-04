Man arrested for vulgar tweet against Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Decision on Priyanka's entry into politics was taken some years back: Rahul
Priyanka's entry into politics not sudden: Rahul
Congress to file nationwide FIRs on malicious campaign against Priyanka
BJP minister draws flak for sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka's appointment not a sudden decision: Rahul
-
A man was arrested in Bihar's Katihar district for posting a vulgar tweet against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, police said on Monday.
Yogi Sanjay Nath was arrested following a complaint filed to the Bihar Cyber Crime Investigation Unit by social activist Shaheen Syed.
"We were directed to take action against Nath," Katihar town Station House Officer Ranjan Kumar said. Nath is a resident of Vinodpur.
--IANS
ik/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU