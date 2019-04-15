Man gets life term for raping minor in Haryana

A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping a minor girl, a Police said on Monday.

The case was decided by the court in Haryana's town in just over five months of the incident .

The accused, Bijender, a resident of Mirchpur village in district, was sentenced by the court after the Police completed its investigation and submitted its report within five days, the said.

"The prompt action and speedy trial resulted in severe punishment to accused in a short span of time, besides justice to the victim and family," the said.

The incident took place on November 9 last year in Hansi town in Haryana.

The accused was arrested under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and provisions of the POCSO'(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

