Yogi makes mafia dons lose clout in UP elections

For the first time in perhaps four decades, criminals are taking a backseat in the elections in and it is the government that deserves credit for this.

The crackdown on criminals by the has forced a majority of the mafia dons to keep a low profile in the elections, especially after the daylight murder of mafia don Munna Bajrangi inside in July last year.

said: "It is mainly due to the iron hand of the that criminals have gone back into their shell. If they were earlier active in politics, it was because the then governments were encouraging them."

While political parties are not exactly shying away from fielding candidates with criminal antecedents but they are certainly maintaining a distance from established mafia candidates.

Erstwhile mafia don has given up on electoral due to advancing age but his sons and are active in electoral His sons are in BSP and the ticket of his elder son is yet to be announced form Sant Kabir Nagar.

Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, presently a in the state Assembly, is keeping away from elections though his brother is keen to contest from Ghazipur on a BSP ticket but the same has not yet been confirmed.

is lodged in jail since 2005 on charges of the murder of a BJP MLA Krishnand Rai.

Another mafia don, Dhananjay Singh, is set to contest form Jaunpur but his ticket from the Nishad Party, which recently entered into an alliance with the BJP, is awaiting 'clearance'.

The BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to field the on its symbol.

Mafia don Brijesh Singh, who is lodged in Varanasi jail, has also not made any efforts to field his relatives in the elections. He has been maintaining a low profile since the came to power.

A member of the UP Legislative Council, Brijesh Singh now avoids attending sessions of the too.

Independent and former a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, however, has floated his own party called Jansatta Dal and is fielding candidates in the elections.

was jailed under POTA in 2003 during the Mayawati regime. He served as in the Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh governments and also in Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav governments.

Mafia don Ateeq Ahmad, with 42 criminal cases against him, is also presently in jail. His supporters are in touch with smaller parties. If he manages to get a ticket, he will contest from

According to former of Police Vikram Singh, who played a key role in the formation of the in 1998, the increasing number of youth voters and the growing reach of has checked criminalization of in the state to a large extent.

"Candidates are now required to declare their criminal cases and the information goes viral on the net within no time. This is serving as a deterrent," he said.

