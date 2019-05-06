Man turns up to vote in MP despite son's death

A resident of on Monday set a unique example by turning up at the polling booth in the constituency while mourning his son's death.

Rakesh, son of Kishan, a resident of Amupura village in the constituency, died on Sunday.

When arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote despite his personal tragedy, people were astonished and hailed him as true soldier of democracy.

--IANS

hindi-kr/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)