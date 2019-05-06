JUST IN
Man turns up to vote in MP despite son's death

IANS  |  Hoshangabad 

A resident of Madhya Pradesh on Monday set a unique example by turning up at the polling booth in the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency while mourning his son's death.

Rakesh, son of Kishan, a resident of Amupura village in the Seoni-Malwa Assembly constituency, died on Sunday.

When Kishan arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote despite his personal tragedy, people were astonished and hailed him as true soldier of democracy.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 20:00 IST

