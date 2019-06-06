Man who drove car into devotees near mosque held

The on Thursday arrested a habitual auto-lifter, who allegedly rammed a stolen car into a group of devotees emerging out of a mosque in Shahdara after offering prayers on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, was arrested with a woman associate from the Kashmiri Gate area, the police said.

" was driving the stolen City and sped off towards on spotting several policemen outside the mosque," said Meghna Yadav, the of Police (Shahdra).

In the process, he left several worshippers injured. Following this, an agitated mob damaged several DTC buses parked at a bus stop. Later that night, also stole a scooter from the area.

"The police teams were trying to trace the accused. Our investigation revealed the car he was driving was stolen, for which an FIR was registered on June 30 at the station," Yadav said.

