Man who drove car into devotees near mosque held

New Delhi 

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a habitual auto-lifter, who allegedly rammed a stolen car into a group of devotees emerging out of a mosque in Shahdara after offering Eid prayers on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, was arrested with a woman associate from the Kashmiri Gate area, the police said.

"Shahrukh was driving the stolen Honda City and sped off towards Anand Vihar on spotting several policemen outside the mosque," said Meghna Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdra).

In the process, he left several worshippers injured. Following this, an agitated mob damaged several DTC buses parked at a bus stop. Later that night, Shahrukh also stole a scooter from the Anand Vihar area.

"The police teams were trying to trace the accused. Our investigation revealed the car he was driving was stolen, for which an FIR was registered on June 30 at the Madhu Vihar police station," Yadav said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 20:34 IST

