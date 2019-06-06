NIA files charge sheet in Srinagar weapons theft case

The (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here in connection with the September 28, 2018, theft of weapons from the residence of a in

An said the charge sheet in the theft of 7 AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition from the residence of former PDP legislator, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, was filed in the court in Jammu on Thursday.

"The case was taken over by for investigation on October 18, 2018. It was established that SPO ( Officer), entered into a conspiracy with other accused persons, Rafique Ahmad Bhat, and Abid Manzoor Magray, who was an active militant of Mujahideen terror outfit, to steal the weapons," the said.

"The motive behind the weapons theft was to supply these to active terrorists and those being trained for terrorist activities. After carrying out the theft all the three accused persons joined the outfit."

According to the official, "during investigations, the role of and Hizbul emerged in the case, for radicalising and training Hizbul terrorists including Adil Bashir Sheikh, and Rafique

"Two accused persons namely and w ere killed in encounters with security forces on May 16, 2019, and May 31, 2019."

"Charge sheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against the accused persons, namely, Rafique and absconder Further investigation continues in respect of other accused persons, including Riyaz Naikoo", he added.

