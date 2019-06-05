Rashly driven car rams into crowd outside mosque, no casualties: Police

A "rashly driven" car allegedly rammed into a crowd near a in Shahdara in east when devotees were leaving after Eid prayers on Wednesday, police said.

"No casualty has been reported. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the driver," Meghna Yadav, of Police (Shahdara), said.

According to a senior police officer, the white City car hit several devotees who were coming out of the in Khureji area after performing namaz.

After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk but the the crowd was dispersed swiftly and the situation brought under control, police added.

