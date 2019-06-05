JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Japan arrests seven in 'record' drug bust
Business Standard

Rashly driven car rams into crowd outside mosque, no casualties: Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A "rashly driven" car allegedly rammed into a crowd near a mosque in Shahdara in east Delhi when devotees were leaving after Eid prayers on Wednesday, police said.

"No casualty has been reported. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the driver," Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said.

According to a senior police officer, the white Honda City car hit several devotees who were coming out of the mosque in Khureji area after performing namaz.

After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk but the the crowd was dispersed swiftly and the situation brought under control, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU