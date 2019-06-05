Rashly-driven car rams into crowd outside mosque, no casualties: Police

Several people, who were coming out of a after offering on Wednesday, had a close shave after a rammed into a crowd in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said.

"No injury was reported in the incident," of Police (Shahdara) Meghna said.

During investigation, it was found that the vehicle was stolen from an area in Madhu Vihar on May 30, police said, adding that the sped away fearing he would be caught.

The said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 307 (attempt to murder)at the station.

Police are trying to nab the driver, said.

Information about the incident was received around 8.30 am.It was reported that a white City car had hit several devotees who were coming out of the in the Khureji area after offering namaz, according to a

However, said, "No casualty was reported in the incident."



"The managed to escape. We have procured CCTV footage in which the car is seen entering the area and fleeing," another said.

After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk and blocked traffic in the area for an hour. The crowed threw stones at a DTC bus and smashed its windshield, police said.

The crowd was dispersed swiftly after police assured them of strict action against the accused and the situation brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)