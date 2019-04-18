Maneka Gandhi files nomination, holds road show

Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination from the Sultanpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and said she does not want to criticise the Election Commission for banning her from campaigning.
She also held a five-km long road show.
Maneka Gandhi is a Member of Parliament from the Pilibhit constituency. Sultanpur is represented by her son Varun Gandhi at present. The BJP has swapped their seats this time.
Maneka Gandhi told the media: "I will go among the people and ask them to vote for the party."
Asked how she spent 48 hours, when she was banned by the EC from campaigning, she said: "I don't want to criticise the Election Commission. I got the time for writing columns and spend some time for my hospital."
On Monday, the EC banned Maneka Gandhi for campaigning for 48 hours.
Polling in Sultanpur will be held on May 12.
--IANS
as/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU