Tamil Nadu records 39.49% voting (2nd Lead)

A total of 39.49 per cent electorate cast their votes till 1 p.m. in Tamil Nadu's 38 constituencies on Thursday, said a

Speaking to reporters Chief Electoral Officer said 42.92 per cent polling was recorded for the by-elections in 18 Assembly seats being held simultaneously.

He said a total of 384 faulty electronic voting and 692 faulty (VVPAT) were replaced across the state.

Polling is smooth and there are no reports of voting being stalled due to faulty machines, he said.

He said voters who do not have the booth slips can cast their ballots by showing any one of the permitted identity papers.

About 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the battle. Polling started at 7 a.m. and would continue till 6 p.m.

Among the early voters were K. Palaniswami, M.K. Stalin, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, PMK's S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, Congress' P. Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and as well as actors Ajith, and

