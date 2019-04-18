28.5% voting in Karnataka till 1 p.m. (Karnataka 1 p.m.)

An average of 28.5 per cent polling was registered till 1 p.m. in the 14 constituencies across central and southern Karnataka, an said on Thursday.

"Voting gathered momentum after 11 a.m., leading to increase in better polling percentage than in the first fours of the day," a told IANS here.

Among the 14 parliamentary seats, Udupi-Chikmagalur witnessed highest voting at 39.22 per cent, followed by Dakshina Kannada (38.36 per cent), Tumkur (38 per cent), Hassan (36.18 per cent) and Chitradurga (35.48 per cent).

Bangalore Central recorded lowest polling at 19.02 per cent, followed by Bangalore North (20.01 per cent), Mandya (21.57 per cent) and Bangalore Rural (21.91 per cent).

Polling percentage in other seats are 32.32 per cent in Mysore, 29.59 per cent in Chikkabalapur, 27.98 per cent in Kolar (SC), 27.80 in Chamarajanagar (SC) and 25.17 per cent in Bangalore South.

