More than 32 per cent turnout in Bihar till 1 p.m.

Over 32.5 per cent turnout was recorded in five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats voting in the second phase in Bihar till 1 p.m. on Thursday. Voting was on amid tight security in Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar, officials said.
"The voting has been peaceful so far and there are no reports of violence, except some clashes between supporters of rival parties," said a senior official at the Police Headquarters here.
There were also reports of problems in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Purnea, Katihar and Banka.
According to officials, more than 50,000 security personnel and three helicopters have been deployed for the second round of polling.
More than 85 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates in this round.
"Braving scorching heat, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes since morning. Long queue of voters were seen at polling booths," an official said.
However, in more than a dozen villages in the five constituencies boycotted the elections for lack of development including roads, school and health centres.
Prominent candidates in the fray are Congress leader Tarique Anwar from Katihar, RJD leaders Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav from Banka and Bulo Mandal from Bhagalpur.
