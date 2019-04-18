More than 32 per cent turnout in Bihar till 1 p.m.

Over 32.5 per cent turnout was recorded in five of the 40 seats voting in the second phase in till 1 p.m. on Thursday. Voting was on amid tight security in Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnea, and Katihar, officials said.

"The voting has been peaceful so far and there are no reports of violence, except some clashes between supporters of rival parties," said a at the here.

There were also reports of problems in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Purnea, and Banka.

According to officials, more than 50,000 security personnel and three helicopters have been deployed for the second round of polling.

More than 85 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates in this round.

"Braving scorching heat, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes since morning. Long queue of voters were seen at polling booths," an said.

However, in more than a dozen villages in the five constituencies boycotted the elections for lack of development including roads, school and health centres.

Prominent candidates in the fray are from Katihar, RJD leaders from Banka and Bulo Mandal from

