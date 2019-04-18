Retired IAS converted to Islam is Hindu again in LS nomination

A retired IAS officer, who adopted Islam three years back while serving as Additional (ACS) in the government, has again introduced himself as a Hindu while filing his nomination papers as the BSP Parliamentary seat.

On December 31, 2015, the then (IAS) triggered a controversy by converting to Islam in protest against not being promoted as of the state. He also took a new name - Umraav Khan.

Alleging bias against him on caste grounds since he belongs to the Dalit community, the also quit government service six months before he was due to retire.

However, this retired has again introduced himself as a Hindu when he filed his nomination papers here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the candidate explained this contradiction, saying "I could not get permission from the to issue the gazette notification for a name change and hence have to submit my earlier name."

"I have written to the concerned officials but could not get any answer from them," he added.

He also asserted that he remains firm on his conversion and considers himself a follower of Islam.

"I am contesting the elections to ensure that Dalits get their due rights. Looking at my seniority, I should have been appointed as the of the state which was not done," he added.

--IANS

arc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)