'Manikarnika...' producer in hospital

"Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" has been hospitalized in Mumbai, and an said on Sunday that he is suffering from throat and chest infection.

Vikesh Kumar, at Jain's production house Kairos Kontent Studios, denied that Jain was in a critical condition after reportedly suffering a paralytic stroke.

"He is okay. He is suffering from throat infection and chest infection. He took a lot of stress with all the ongoing work for the film. But the infection is under control now and he will get discharged from the hospital in two-three days," Vikesh told IANS.

Asked about reports that Jain's condition was critical, he said: "People say a lot of things. That's not the case for sure."

Jain also took to to share his disappointment of not being able to join his film's team in promotional activities.

"Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits. Missing the team of 'Manikarnika...' -- Kangana Ranaut, Prasoonji, Vijeyandraji, Shankar Ehsan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions," he posted.

"I will be back as soon as possible, till then I'll be with you in spirit and soul... Guys, we worked so hard for two years to realise this dream and to make 'Manikarnika...' the blockbuster it deserves to be made as. I hope we all get to enjoy the success of our collective dream, honesty and hard work," added the

"Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi" captures the life story of Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie is slated to release on January 25.

