Manipur CM opposes Citizenship Bill in present form

Singh told representatives of the (NESO) on Sunday that his government opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the present form.

S. Prakash, of NESO who led a NESO team to meet Singh, said the assured them that the government opposed the bill unless there was a clause to protect the indigenous people in the region.

Singh also reportedly said that in the forthcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of the region and the central leaders he will register the objections and urge them to give assent to the Peoples (Protection) Bill, 2018.

NESO has been organising agitations throughout the northeastern region protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

