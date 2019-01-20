JUST IN
Manipur CM opposes Citizenship Bill in present form

IANS 

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told representatives of the North East Students Organisation (NESO) on Sunday that his government opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the present form.

S. Prakash, Secretary of NESO who led a NESO team to meet Biren Singh, said the Chief Minister assured them that the Manipur government opposed the bill unless there was a clause to protect the indigenous people in the region.

Biren Singh also reportedly said that in the forthcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of the region and the central leaders he will register the objections and urge them to give assent to the Manipur Peoples (Protection) Bill, 2018.

NESO has been organising agitations throughout the northeastern region protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

