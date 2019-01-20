Citizenship (Amendment) Bill not applicable to Nagaland: CM

on Sunday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is not applicable to as the state stands protected under the provisions of Article 371(A) and the

He said the state cabinet which met on January 18 discussed the Bill and re-iterated the earlier decisions adopted by the Cabinet on June 5, 2018 and January 7, 2019.

"The cabinet was of the unequivocal view that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not applicable to and we stand protected under the provisions of Article 371 (A) and the (ILP) as per Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, (BEFR) of 1873, affirmed under Clause 16 of the 16 Point Agreement," Rio said in a statement.

Moreover, he said the Cabinet decided to adopt a resolution re-affirming all provisions of Article 371(A) and to strengthen the implementation of the ILP as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 that will also be taken up in the upcoming Assembly session.

"The Cabinet also decided to refer the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to the Standing 371(A) under the to examine the issue in its entirety," Rio said.

The Cabinet decided to further appeal to the to have wider consultations with all northeastern states to ensure that the rights of the indigenous people were fully protected.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has triggered massive protests in the northeastern states, was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, and who entered before December 31, 2014.

