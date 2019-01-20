Assam employees support protests against Citizenship Bill

Employees of the government have come in support of protests against the Citizenship Amendments Bill 2016.

The employees, under the banner of (SAKP), on Sunday decided to hold a three-hour sit in demonstration on January 30 across the state.

SAKP said a resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting held at Tamulpur on Sunday.

The SAKP has around four lakh members who are the employees of the government. The sit in demonstration by the four lakh employees on January 30 implies that the administration will come to a standstill for three hours that day.

"The SAKP had taken active part during the Movement against the illegal foreigners. Out of the total 860 martyrs of the movement, 68 were government employees and members of the SAKP," Ahmed said.

