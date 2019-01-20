Sitharaman's first meeting with Delhi BJP unit ends in a whimper

The first meeting of the BJP unit's core group held on Saturday evening to stratagise on the polls ended in a whimper with two of its MPs giving it a miss while some others reaching at the last minute.

The first such meeting presided over by Nirmala Sitharama, who has been appointed party's election in-charge in the national capital, raised questions about the "seriousness" of the senior party leaders.

Party sources told IANS that North-West Delhi's and senior and Union Minister skipped the meeting while reached minutes before Sitharaman was about to conclude her speech.

The sources said the party's West arrived for the meeting after it had already ended.

Besides Sithraman, the meeting was attended by co-incharge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, state 'Prabhari' Shyam Jaju, 'sah-Prabhari' and other members of the core group that included other party MPs. There are 16 members in the state core group.

Although, Vijay Goel, the for Parliamentary Affairs, is a member from Rajasthan, he keeps himself occupied with and state party affairs.

Most of the attendees in the meeting whom IANS spoke with remained tightlipped, saying it was an organisational affair. But a senior party functionary said: "This shows their seriousness."

Another said Sitharaman took stock of the party's preparedness for the 2019 polls and said under the present political scenario, the party cannot afford to lose even a single parliamentary seat.

In 2014, the BJP won all the seven Delhi seats with most of its candidates winning by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Sources said Sitharaman will soon start districtwise meetings and her focus would on redressing the grievances of the party cadre.

"She told party leaders to mobilise the workers at booth level. We have to reach every voter with the achievements of the and failures of the government," a said.

The (AAP) has already let it be known that it will contest all the seven constituencies without any alliance with Congress, which recently appointed former as its

Dikshit, too, has made it known that she disinclined to have an alliance with

The stage is thus set in Delhi for a triangular contest in the polls, an edge to the BJP.

