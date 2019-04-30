Manoj Tiwari extols central schemes, raps Kejriwal

(BJP) Manoj Tiwari, here on Tuesday, said through the schemes, like Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat, wanted to make easy lives of people across the country.

"Through schemes like Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat, Modiji wants to serve the people. By providing to every poor family, he wants to wipe their tears," the said.

Tiwari, the BJP candidate from the north east Lok Sabha seat, addressed several public meetings in different places in his constituency.

"Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides medical aid of up to Rs 5 lakh, Modiji wants to share the pain of the poor," he said and added, by providing reservation for the economically backward upper caste people, the wanted to bridge the differences in the society.

Criticising the AAP-led government, he said, "The formed the government with the promise to provide justice to the poor. But the and its national convenor have stalled central schemes in Delhi, which is injustice to the people."

Tiwari, facing AAP's Dilip Pandey and three-term Chief Minister of the in a triangular contest, said, "Kejriwal has always made U-turns and the people will never forgive him."

A historic mandate to the BJP was essential to give a befitting reply to the opportunist and the Congress, he added.

Voting in all seven Lok Sabha seats in is scheduled on May 12 in the sixth phase. The BJP had won all the seven seats in 2014 elections.

