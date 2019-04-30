Assam CM reviews flood preparedness ahead of monsoon

on Tuesday reviewed the flood preparedness in the state and directed the officials to keep an adequate buffer stock of ready in each district to face any kind of exigency.

The also asked the Forest Department to work in tandem with the to avert any accidents to stray animals of Kaziranga National Park while they cross roads in their bid to go to safer places.

Sonowal, who reviewed the preparedness during a meeting on Tuesday, instructed the Forest Department officials to ensure the repair of the 33 highlands in the Kaziranga national park where the animals take shelter during floods and asked the department to keep motorised boats ready along with mobile squads and to help the distressed animals.

He asked the to be on its toes for relief and rescue operations during floods and directed the department to ask the administration of each district to be prepared with their men and materials.

asked the to complete the ongoing projects undertaken to mitigate flood induced erosion on a war footing. He told the to ensure that during floods, communications are not snapped and in case if road communication is disturbed the restoration process should be initiated at the earliest.

He directed the and the Health Department officials to ensure adequate stock of medicines, halogen tablets, bleaching powder to meet any kind of health hazards during and after the floods.

The issue of artificial flood in Guwahati also featured in the meeting. The stressed on de-silting and cleaning the drainage system in the city. Referring to past incidents, directed the to identify vulnerable points and take precautionary steps to avert deaths by electrocution during flooding. He also emphasised the need to generate mass awareness taking the help of NGOs, ASHA workers, workers etc. on the issue.

