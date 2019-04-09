Maoists kill BJP MLA, 4 more in Chhattisgarh

Maoists exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, killing BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers in a forested part of Dantewada district, officials said.
The Maoists carried out "the meticulously planned attack" when Mandavi was hurrying to an election meeting just before the close of election campaign at 5 p.m. for the first phase of Lok Sabha battle starting on Thursday.
Director General of Police Giridhar Naik said five people had been killed and that only Baghel's vehicle was targeted in the convoy of vehicles in Kuakonda area.
Initially, another officer had said that all the killed were security personnel and were from the District Reserve Group, a locally raised force vested with battling Maoists.
Mandavi was the lone Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bastar region which accounts for 12 Assembly seats.
This was the first Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh after the Congress took power in December, ending 15 years of BJP rule.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cancelled his election meetings and rushed to his office for a meeting with senior police and intelligence officers after the attack.
