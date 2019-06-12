Markets open in red: Sensex down 160 points

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,974.18, then touched a high of 39,982.10 and a low of 39,780.00. It is trading at 39,788.61 down by 161.85 points or 0.41 per cent fro its Tuesday's close at 39,950.46.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,962.45 after closing at 11,965.60. It is trading at 11,919.85 in the morning.

--IANS

vj/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)