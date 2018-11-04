Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP as Rossi crashes out

Spain's ( Honda) won his ninth MotoGP race of the season on Sunday by taking at the circuit.

Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Frenchman (Movistar Yamaha) finished second and third respectively.

Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) led the race initially before crashing out, while Marquez - who has already secured - surged back to the front despite starting with a six-place grid penalty, reports news.

Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and (Honda) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

