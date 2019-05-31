Martic upsets Pliskova in French Open 3rd round

World No. 31 Martic of knocked out world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova of the on Friday, securing a spot in round of 16.

The 2019 Italian Open champion Pliskova has lost all hope to return to world No. 1, currently occupied by Japanese Naomi Osaka, after her 6-3, 6-3 defeat in almost an hour and a half at the hands of Martic.

Martic had not lost more than six games in her previous two matches combined, showing a great physical state by winning in straight sets, reports news.

The 29-year-old prevailed over Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, and defeated 6-2, 6-1 in the second one.

The 2019 winner of assumed her 14th victory on clay this season, recording a number more than any other player; ahead of Kiki Bertens of the and of

In the upcoming round, Martic is scheduled to take on either of or of

Osaka, who is looking for her third consecutive Grand Slam title in after being and champion, has seen all the rivals who could dethrone her falling one by one including injured Kiki Bertens and Germany's

Former world No. 1 Kerber fell 6-4, 6-2 to world No. 81 of in the tournament's first round.

In other action, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, world No. 29, lost her campaign for the title after Czech Marketa Vondrousova defeated her 6-4, 6-4.

Vondrousova is set to square off against the winner between world No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova of or No.20 seed of

