Divya's Warriors' humble Bashers in UTT

Maharashtras top led from the front to guide Century Warriors to an emphatic victory over Blazing Bashers on Day 2 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Mumbai at the NSCI here on Friday.

Divya, India's no. 8, looked in ominous form and won both her matches to set up Warriors's mammoth 19-8 victory over the reigning champions.

set the ball rolling for Warriors with a 2-1 (11-8, 11-4, 7-11) victory over Gurcharan Singh Gill in the veterans' clash. Mandar Hardikar then pulled off a stunning upset victory over top Indian paddler Raegan Albuquerque 2-1 (11-9, 11-4, 9-11) in the men's singles competition to swell his team's lead.

Divya then pummelled Shruti Amrute 2-1 (11-4, 11-4, 10-11) in the women's singles match. But Havish Asrani and Aditi Sinha could not continue the winning run for Warriors, and capitulated 1-2 to Aadil Anand & Tejal Kamble 1-2 (11-8, 6-11, 6-11) in the junior mixed doubles encounter.

Young Dhruv Shah shifted back the momentum in Warriors' favour by thrashing Merwyn Patel 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-6). Divya then teamed up with Mandar Hardiker in the mixed doubles match and scored a thrilling 2-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-9) victory over the formidable pair of Raegan Albuquerque & Shruti Amrute 2-1 to consolidate the lead.

Aditi Sinha then steamrolled Tejal Kamble 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-10) in the junior girl's competition to pocket the tie for Warriors with two matches remaining. & Dhruv Shah beat Gurcharan Singh Gill & Merwyn Patel 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-7) in the doubles but Havish Asrani lost to Aadil Anand 1-2 (0-11, 11-10, 10-11) in the last match of the tie.

In other ties of the morning session, Kool Smashers beat Supreme Fighters 16-11 while West Coast Rangers got the better of Phantom Stars 18-9.

