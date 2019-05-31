Second seed Pliskova knocked out of French Open

Second seed Pliskova was knocked out of on Friday after a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by Croatia's

Czech Pliskova produced an error-strewn display against the 31st seed, who will face either Russian or Estonia's for a place in the quarter-finals.

Her defeat means will retain the world number one spot after

Martic has now won 14 matches on clay this season, more than any other on

Former world number one Pliskova remains without a Grand Slam title in her career, despite arriving in with high hopes after powering her way to Italian Open triumph in

The game which saw her broken to fall 5-3 behind in the second set encapsulated an erratic display -- as she served two double faults, missed perhaps the easiest volley seen on the newly-rebuilt Court Philippe Chatrier, and capped it off by drilling the simplest of forehands several feet past the baseline.

Pliskova finished with 28 unforced errors in total, against only 23 winners, while Martic sealed victory with an ace.

The 28-year-old Martic put in a solid performance and is rewarded with a fourth-round tie against an as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

