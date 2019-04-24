Mass prayer held for SL terror victims in Meghalaya

A holy mass was held in for the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks that killed over 350 in

Several hundred Catholic faithful and many others from other faiths attended the Holy Mass, conducted by the of the Archdiocese of Shillong, Rev Fr John Madur, at the of of Christians at Laitumkhrah here.

"In such tragedies there are those who seek to know where God was. His reply was that God was with those who were kneeling in prayer and in the tears that were shed by the countless people," Madur said.

He said Christians will forever repose their faith in the God and that no intimidations or deaths will detract them from their path.

"These deaths and caused will instead deepen and strengthen our faith in the God," Madur said.

