Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in confirmed on Sunday the interception of a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias toward the border city of Jazan, reported.

The frequency of Houthi missile attacks has increased in recent weeks, with most of them destroyed by Saudi air forces without reporting casualties or property damage.

The missile attacks were claimed to be launched in response to Saudi airstrikes in

has been leading an Arab coalition in over the last three years against Houthi militias, which overran much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in late 2014.

