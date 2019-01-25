Mauritius PM seeks trade, investments from India

on Friday sought trade and investments from which offer immense potential in that country.

Inviting Indian companies to set up a regional base in Mauritius, he said it would help them manage their African operations even as the island-nation provides a safe and trusted regulatory environment.

Jugnauth also stressed that can play a major role in furthering the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2019, since and the Indian diaspora have been the main partners of that country in terms of trade and investment for many years.

"See not for what it is, but for what it can be. There are immense investment opportunities in Mauritius. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with would be concluded soon," Jugnauth said.

Jugnauth was addressing a mega-business interaction organized by top Indian organisations such as the CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, EDB, with prominent representatives addressing the meeting today.

Indian said that India and Mauritius are good friends and the visit of "the PM of Mauritius is like a family reunion."

Stressing the need to deepen the economic ties between the two countries in tune with the changing global scenario, Prabhu said India looks forward to strengthening the relationship especially on the economic front, through means such as G2G agreements.

"However, B2B relationships are also very important for business between the two countries, industry should explore opportunities for greater collaboration. The government headed by is committed to facilitating the industry in tapping into the opportunities identified by it," Prabhu said.

On promoting economic prosperity and building bridges between the two nations, he said 'Invest India' will work with to boost investments while a high-level business delegation from here will visit that country soon to explore and firm up business opportunities.

