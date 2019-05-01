MCD staffer commits suicide by jumping on to Metro track

A man working as a with the Municipal Corporation of committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, said the police.

The police said the incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped on the tracks at platform number 1 at the Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is succumbed to his injuries in the evening ", the Police Additional PRO told reporters.

Kumar was in depression for the last few days, he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

