JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Rahul slams Modi over blast remark

Fuel, interest cost subdue passenger car major's April sales (Roundup)

Business Standard

MCD staffer commits suicide by jumping on to Metro track

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A man working as a Sanitary Inspector with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, said the police.

The police said the incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped on the tracks at platform number 1 at the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, Anil Kumar was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is succumbed to his injuries in the evening ", the Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal told reporters.

Kumar was in depression for the last few days, he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 23:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU