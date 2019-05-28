Medico suicide: Absconding woman doctor nabbed

-
In a breakthrough, the Mumbai Police has arrested one of the three absconding doctors wanted in connection with the suicide case of medical student Payal Tadvi, here on Tuesday.
"Yes, we have arrested one - Bhakti Mehere. The Agripada police and local DCP office have carried out the operation," Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge told IANS.
Two others - Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal - are still on the run and the police are on the lookout for them.
On May 22, 25-year-old Tadvi, a second year Post Graduate Gynaecologist student, hanged herself in the hostel room of the government-run BYL Nair Hospital, sparking off a huge controversy.
The family accused three senior women doctors - Mehere, Ahuja and Khandelwal - of allegedly discriminating against Tadvi who hailed from a Muslim-tribal background.
A social media campaign #JusticeForPayal has kicked off in which prominent personalities from all over India have demanded justice for the deceased medico.
