Medico suicide: Absconding woman doctor nabbed

In a breakthrough, the has arrested one of the three absconding doctors wanted in connection with the suicide case of medical student Payal Tadvi, here on Tuesday.

"Yes, we have arrested one - Bhakti Mehere. The and local DCP office have carried out the operation," Commissioner of Police (DCP) told IANS.

Two others - Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal - are still on the run and the police are on the lookout for them.

On May 22, 25-year-old Tadvi, a second year Post Graduate student, hanged herself in the hostel room of the government-run BYL Nair Hospital, sparking off a huge controversy.

The family accused three senior women doctors - Mehere, Ahuja and Khandelwal - of allegedly discriminating against Tadvi who hailed from a Muslim-tribal background.

A social media campaign #JusticeForPayal has kicked off in which prominent personalities from all over have demanded justice for the deceased medico.

