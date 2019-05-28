JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Sourav, Laxman conflict verdicts likely on Sachin's line: BCCI

SmartCity Kochi to raise Rs 4,000 cr from investors

Business Standard

Lineman attacked in MP after brawl over power cut

IANS  |  Guna (Madhya Pradesh) 

A lineman was attacked with a sharp object by some people following a power cut during a pre-wedding function here, police said. A complaint has been filed in the matter.

According to the police, power supply to Aankhkheda village in Aaron police station area had been stopped on Monday due to some repair work.

Lakhan Singh Dhakad, who was having a pre-wedding function at his house, complained about it to the Electricity Department.

Some guests also joined Dhakad and soon an argument ensued between them and lineman Rambabu Mahaur. At one point, the group attacked Mahaur's palm with a sharp object.

Aaron Police Station in-charge B.S. Gaur told IANS: "Mahaur's palm has been wounded, but the injuries are not serious."

Lakhan Singh Dhakad has been named in the FIR, while the other accused are unnamed.

--IANS

hindi/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements