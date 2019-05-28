UP government cancels land allotment of college owned by Kamal Nath's family

In a swift move, the government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to city-based (IMT). The institute is owned by Kamal Nath's family and is headed by his son,

Confirming the news, BJP corporator told IANS: "Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square metres, has been cancelled by the Development Authority (GDA) and construction done on the campus would now be demolished."

Tyagi had accused the college owners of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad, a few miles away from the national capital.

According to Tyagi, the land belonged to the state-run (CCSU) and he had documentary evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means.

"Documents reveal that the State (UPSIDC) in 1973 allotted the IMT a plot near the Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land.

"However, at present IMT's centre is established on the UPSIDC plot, whereas the IMT main campus is built on a nearby land which was actually owned by CCSU's Lajpat Rai Degree College," explained Tyagi.

On Tyagi's complaint, Governer Ram Naik, who is also the of the CCSU, shot off a letter to to initiate a probe into the case.

The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father in the 1970s. The institute, at present, holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.

However, a of the last week told IANS that the charges levelled by the were baseless and the probe being initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, was to harass Kamal Nath's family.

