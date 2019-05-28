UP government cancels land allotment of college owned by Kamal Nath's family

-
In a swift move, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to city-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT). The institute is owned by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's family and is headed by his son, Bakul Nath.
Confirming the news, BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi told IANS: "Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square metres, has been cancelled by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and construction done on the campus would now be demolished."
Tyagi had accused the college owners of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad, a few miles away from the national capital.
According to Tyagi, the land belonged to the state-run Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and he had documentary evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means.
"Documents reveal that the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) in 1973 allotted the IMT a plot near the Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land.
"However, at present IMT's distance learning centre is established on the UPSIDC plot, whereas the IMT main campus is built on a nearby land which was actually owned by CCSU's Lajpat Rai Degree College," explained Tyagi.
On Tyagi's complaint, Uttar Pradesh Governer Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the CCSU, shot off a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a probe into the case.
The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s. The institute, at present, holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.
However, a close aide of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last week told IANS that the charges levelled by the BJP leader were baseless and the probe being initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, was to harass Kamal Nath's family.
--IANS
--IANS
