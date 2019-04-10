Mehbooba asks people to defy highway ban in J&K

Former and on Wednesday asked people to defy ban on highway in and also warned of a Palestine-like situation in

Protesting against the national highway ban on civilian traffic on the national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays, Mufti said in Pantha Chowk area of on Wednesday: "Jammu and Kashmir's relation with is not like a Palestine- relation. If wants to convert our relation like the Palestine-Israel, then they have to be ready for a Palestine like situation as well."

She told people to defy the highway ban order as it amounted to subjugation of Kashmiris and their economy.

"People should drive their vehicles on the highway to defy the order. We will see who takes action against them," she said during the protest.

The decision to ban civilian and public transport on the national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays was taken by the to ensure safety of security forces convoys on the highway.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of February 14 terror strike on the highway in district in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Authorities have said the ban would not apply to medical emergencies, movement of lawyers, doctors, tourists, government employees, school buses and agriculturalists.

Authorities said magistrates have been deputed on all crossings on the national highway to permit bona fide civilian movement.

The decision to selectively allow civilian movement has not been able to address the common man's anger.

Local traders dealing in perishable items like vegetables, mutton and other such items argue their goods perish on storage as they are unable to carry on normal business during Sundays and Wednesdays in markets on the flanks of the national highway.

--IANS

sq/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)