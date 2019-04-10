Three bombs recovered in Bihar ahead of LS polls

A day ahead of the polls in Bihar's constituency, police on Wednesday recovered two IED bombs and one local-made bomb, which were placed near a government school, police said.

The bombs, which were defused upon seizure, were recovered in Chakarbanda area, said.

Pamphlets announcing Maoists' call to boycott the elections were also recovered from the site.

On April 8, Maoists had appealed to the people in Aurangabad to boycott the polls.

Campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for four of the 40 seats in going to polls in the first of the seven-phased polls in the state.

Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad -- all Maoist-affected areas -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

