Osaka, Svitolina cruise into Australian Open quarters

Japanese player and Ukrainian on Monday cruised into the quarter finals of beating Latvia's (13) and (17) of the US respectively.

champion Osaka won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Sevastova, who could not match her best record in after reaching the quarter-finals in 2011, reports news.

Svitolina upstaged Keys, whom she defeated for the first time in her career, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 in one hour and 40 minutes of play.

Although Keys won five games in a row, Svitolina was more accurate when it came to winning break points when she managed to fend off five of them until she eventually won in the third set.

If Svitolina went on to win the tournament, it would be her first major title and she would become the first Ukrainian to win a Grand Slam.

